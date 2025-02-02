Know causes, symptoms and treatment for galloping heart

Galloping heartbeat or Atrial fibrillation is a complex heart condition. This condition occurs as the upper chambers of the heart (atria) beat irregularly and often rapidly. In medical terms, it refers to an abnormal heart rhythm that can be indicative of underlying cardiac issues. This condition is more formally known as a ‘gallop rhythm’ or Atrial fibrillation. It is characterised by additional heart sounds that create a rhythm resembling the sound of a galloping horse.

Causes of Galloping Heart:

A galloping heart is often associated with the presence of a third or fourth heart sound, known as S3 and S4, respectively. These extra sounds are usually indicative of an underlying heart condition:

Heart failure: One of the most common causes of a galloping heart. The S3 sound is often heard in patients with congestive heart failure due to increased fluid pressure in the heart.

Hypertension: Chronic high blood pressure can lead to left ventricular hypertrophy (thickening of the heart muscle), resulting in the S4 sound.

Cardiomyopathy: Diseases of the heart muscle can alter its structure and function, leading to abnormal heart rhythms.

Valve disease: Malfunctioning heart valves can disrupt normal blood flow, contributing to extra heart sounds.

Myocardial infarction: A recent heart attack can cause structural changes in the heart, leading to gallop rhythms.

Symptoms of galloping heart

Shortness of Breath: Difficulty breathing, especially during exertion or when lying down.

Fatigue: Persistent tiredness and a lack of energy.

Chest Pain: Discomfort or pain in the chest, which may extend to the arms, neck, or back.

Swelling: Edema in the legs, ankles, or abdomen due to fluid retention.

Palpitations: Awareness of an irregular, rapid, or pounding heartbeat.

Diagnosis of Galloping Heart:

Also Read: Know Eye Twitching Causes and Treatment

Diagnosing a galloping heart involves a combination of clinical evaluation and diagnostic testing:

Physical Examination: A healthcare provider listens to the heart using a stethoscope to detect abnormal sounds.

Echocardiogram: An ultrasound of the heart to assess its structure and function.

Electrocardiogram (ECG): Measures the electrical activity of the heart to identify irregular rhythms.

Chest X-ray: Helps visualize the size and shape of the heart and detect fluid in the lungs.

Blood Tests: Assess markers of heart damage and overall health.

Treatment for Galloping Heart:

This might involve medications, lifestyle changes (like diet and exercise modifications), or procedures to repair or replace heart valves.