Know how to record WhatsApp calls

Mumbai: WhatsApp is the most widely used instant messaging application. More than 3.5 billion users use the app WhatsApp offers strong security and privacy features. There is a way to record WhatsApp calls with simple tricks.

Unlike regular phone calls, WhatsApp does not have a built-in call recording feature. However, if you need to record a WhatsApp call for safety or reference, you could do it easily without using any third-party app.

Most smartphones come with a screen recording feature that can help you to record WhatsApp calls. Here’s how:

When you start a WhatsApp call, you need to enable the screen recording feature on your smartphone.

The recording will capture both the audio and video of the call.

Once the call ends, the recording will be saved automatically on your phone. But if it does not stop, you need to manually stop the recording

You will find the recording in the gallery

But this voice recording does not support iOS devices- you will just get the screen recorded, and not the voice.

Once you have recorded the WhatsApp call, it will be saved as a video file, and not an audio file. To access it:

You will have to open your smartphone’s gallery or file manager.

Look for the screen recording folder.

You will find the WhatsApp call recording as a video file there.

This method will enable you to record WhatsApp calls without installing any extra apps.