Southern Railway to operate special trains on these routes: Full list

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced several special trains. These special trains were announced to manage the increased rush of passengers in February 2025.

Full list of Trains:

Dr MGR Chennai Central – Banaras – Dr MGR Chennai Central Specials (Train No. 06193/06194)

o cater to the demand, Train No. 06193 will depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 14:45 hrs on 13th February 2025 (Thursday) and reach Banaras at 07:15 hrs on the third day. In the return direction, Train No. 06194 will leave Banaras at 02:00 hrs on 19th February 2025 (Wednesday) and arrive at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23:45 hrs the next day.

Coach Composition: 6 AC Three Tier Coaches, 8 AC Three Tier Economy Coaches, 2 Sleeper Class Coaches, 1 Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly), 1 Luggage cum Brake Van.

Kanniyakumari – Banaras – Kanniyakumari Specials (Train No. 06195/06196)

Train No. 06195 will depart from Kanniyakumari at 23:00 hrs on 13th February 2025 (Thursday) and reach Banaras at 07:15 hrs on the fourth day. In return, Train No. 06196 will leave Banaras at 04:20 hrs on 20th February 2025 (Thursday) and arrive at Kanniyakumari at 15:00 hrs on the third day.

Coach Composition: 1 AC Two Tier Coach, 5 AC Three Tier Coaches, 2 AC Three Tier Economy Coaches, 8 Sleeper Class Coaches, 1 Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly), 1 Luggage cum Brake Van.

Coimbatore – Banaras – Coimbatore Specials (Train No. 06187/06188)

Train No. 06187 will leave Coimbatore at 06:35 hrs on 16th February 2025 (Sunday) and reach Banaras at 07:15 hrs on the third day. In return, Train No. 06188 will depart Banaras at 02:00 hrs on 22nd February 2025 (Saturday) and reach Coimbatore at 09:30 hrs on the third day.

Coach Composition: 6 AC Three Tier Coaches, 3 AC Three Tier Economy Coaches, 7 Sleeper Class Coaches, 1 Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly), 1 Luggage cum Brake Van.

Kanniyakumari – Banaras – Kanniyakumari Specials (Train No. 06163/06164)

Train No. 06163 will depart from Kanniyakumari at 23:30 hrs on 17th February 2025 (Monday) and reach Banaras at 07:15 hrs on the fourth day. In return, Train No. 06164 will leave Banaras at 19:05 hrs on 23rd February 2025 (Sunday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 02:45 hrs on the fourth day.

Coach Composition: 1 AC Two Tier Coach, 8 AC Three Tier Coaches, 7 Sleeper Class Coaches, 1 Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly), 1 Luggage cum Brake Van.

Dr MGR Chennai Central – Banaras – Dr MGR Chennai Central Specials (Train No. 06153/06154)

Train No. 06153 will depart Dr MGR Chennai Central at 14:45 hrs on 19th February 2025 (Wednesday) and reach Banaras at 11:45 hrs on the third day. In return, Train No. 06154 will leave Banaras at 18:05 hrs on 24th February 2025 (Monday) and arrive at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 09:30 hrs on the third day.

Coach Composition: 2 AC Two Tier Coaches, 5 AC Three Tier Coaches, 3 AC Three Tier Economy Coaches, 4 Sleeper Class Coaches, 2 General Second Class Coaches, 1 Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly), 1 Luggage cum Brake Van.