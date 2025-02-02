Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The Indian EV two-wheeler manufacturer, Ultraviolette has now launched the F77 SuperStreet bike. Ultraviolette claims that the F77 SuperStreet is a product of their in-house R&D. The bookings of the F77 SuperStreet are scheduled to start from 1 February 2025. The motorcycle can be ordered from the official website.

The all-new Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet has a 10.3 kWh battery pack, which is capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of 40.2 HP and 100 Nm, respectively. It has a top speed of 155 km/h and can be accelerated to 0-60 kmph in just 2.8 seconds. Also, the IDC range of the F77 SuperStreet is 323 km, on a single charge.

The F77 SuperStreet have an upright handlebar setup that is aimed to improve the overall rider’s triangle, elevating the rider’s comfort. The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet has features like- a 3-level traction control system, 10 levels of regenerative braking, Dynamic Stability Control, and modulating regenerative braking levels with ABS. The F77 SuperStreet is also equipped with Dynamic Watch, a system that alerts the owner about any encroachment attempts on the bike.

The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet has two variants – F77 SuperStreet and F77 SuperStreet Recon. The electric motorcycle is available at an introductory price starting at Rs2,99,000. The bookings will open from 1st February and deliveries will commence from March onwards.