Yamaha slashes prices of R3, MT-03 in India: Details

Mumbai: Yamaha Motor India earlier launched its middle-weight sportbike, R3, and streetfighter, MT-03 in the Indian markets. The brand announced a price reduction of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for these flagship models.

The revised prices for both bikes will be effective from February 1, 2025. With the changes in place, the Yamaha R3 is now priced at Rs 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Yamaha MT-03 will be sold at Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 are based on a diamond frame housing a 321 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This power unit puts out 41 hp of power and 29.5 Nm of peak torque. It works in conjunction with a six-speed transmission with a wet multiple disc clutch. Additionally, both bikes have 17-inch wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres. For safety, the brand offers dual-channel ABS on both machines.