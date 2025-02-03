Maharashtra records 2.19 lakh financial fraud cases worth ?38,000cr

Maharashtra recorded 2,19,047 cases of financial fraud in 2024, with total losses amounting to ?38,872.14 crore, according to the state Home Department. Mumbai witnessed the highest number of cases at 51,873, resulting in losses of ?12,404.12 crore. Pune city followed with 22,059 fraud cases and losses of ?5,122.66 crore. Pune district as a whole reported 42,802 cases, including 16,115 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad (?3,291.25 crore) and 4,628 in Pune Rural (?434.35 crore). Thane district recorded 35,388 cases, with 20,892 in Thane city, 13,260 in Navi Mumbai, and 1,236 in Thane Rural, leading to a total loss of ?8,583.61 crore.

Other districts also reported significant fraud cases. Mira Bhayander and Vasai Virar recorded 11,754 cases, resulting in losses of ?1,431.18 crore. Nagpur city and rural areas together saw 13,495 cases, leading to a financial impact of ?1,491.07 crore. Nashik district reported 9,169 cases, including 6,381 in Nashik city and 2,788 in Nashik Rural, with total losses of ?1,047.32 crore. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar reported 6,090 cases worth ?543.61 crore, while Amravati district recorded 2,778 cases amounting to ?223.059 crore. Solapur reported 3,457 fraud cases with losses reaching ?394.54 crore.

Several other districts also witnessed financial fraud, including Buldhana (1,531 cases, ?239.19 crore), Chandrapur (1,792 cases, ?175.39 crore), and Latur (1,624 cases, ?240.45 crore). Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and report any suspicious financial activities. With the increasing number of fraud cases, officials are working to enhance security measures and raise awareness to prevent such incidents.