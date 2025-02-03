Security forces seize weapons, ammunition in Manipur joint ops

In a series of coordinated operations, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police recovered multiple weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores from various districts across Manipur. The operations, conducted in both hill and valley regions, led to the seizure of 10 firearms and explosives in Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Thoubal districts. Acting on specific intelligence, security forces launched a joint operation on January 26 in the Kangpokpi district, where they recovered a range of firearms, including rifles, pistols, and improvised mortars, along with grenades and other warlike materials.

On the same day, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police apprehended a cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) in Waithou, Thoubal district, recovering ammunition during the operation. Another major seizure occurred on January 28 in Churachandpur, where the Indian Army, CRPF, and Manipur Police discovered six Long Rg Rockets, a launcher stand, a country-made mortar, and other ammunition during a raid on the Loilamkot-Nalon village road. This operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb the movement of illegal weapons in the region.

In a follow-up raid on January 30, security forces conducted an operation in Chairel Khunou, Kakching district, seizing a 9mm rifle, a 9mm pistol, grenades, and ammunition. The recovered weapons and apprehended individuals have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation. These successful operations highlight the seamless coordination between the Indian Army and local law enforcement agencies in maintaining security and stability in Manipur.