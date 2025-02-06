Rolls Royce Ghost Series II launched in India: price, Features

Mumbai; Rolls Royce has launched its Ghost Series II in India. The Rolls Royce Ghost Series includes- the Ghost Series II, Ghost Extended Series II, and the Black Badge Ghost Series II at an ex-showroom price of Rs 8.95 crore, 10.19 crore, and 10.52 crore, respectively. The car is now available to order at Rolls-Royce’s Chennai and New Delhi showrooms.

The Rolls Royce Ghost Series II gets a 6.75 liter, twin-turbocharged V12 engine which is capable of generating a peak power and torque output of 600 Hp and 900 Nm, respectively. The engine is connected to an eight-speed gearbox.

The Rolls Royce Ghost Series II gets the Planar Suspension system for enhanced ride stability, and the Flagbearer System, assisted by cameras in order to adjust the suspensions as per the road condition. It also gets an enhanced audio system, internet connectivity, and video streaming functions.