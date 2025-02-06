UAE authority announces temporary closure of some roads

Dubai: Certain roads in Dubai will be temporarily closed on Thursday, February 6. Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced this. This road closure was announced because of the UAE Tour Women cycling race.

The race will kick off at 12.45pm from the Dubai Police Officer’s Club and finish at Dubai Harbour at 4.40pm. Certain roads will be temporarily closed and reopened after the last cyclist passes through.

The authority said that the 15 affected streets will be:

Latifa Hospital Street

Oud Metha Road

Al Seef Street

Corniche Street

Al Khaleej Street

Omar bin Al Khattab Street

Baniyas Road

Rebat Street

Tripoli Street

Zayed bin Hamdan

Al Qudra Street

Sayh As Salam Street

Umm Suqeim Street

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street

Dubai Harbour area

The authority also asked drivers to plan their journeys ahead and depart early so as to ensure a smooth arrival to their destination.

The UAE Tour Women consists of four stages and takes place from Thursday, February 6 to Sunday, February 9.

Stages

February 6: Stage 1: Dubai Police Officer’s Club-Dubai Harbour, 149km

February 7: Stage 2: Al Dhafra Fort-Al Mirfa, 111km

February 8: Stage 3: Al Ain Qasr Al Muwaiji-Jebel Hafeet, 152km

February 9: Stage 4: Abu Dhabi Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy-Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 128km