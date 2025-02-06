UAE authority announces temporary closure of some roads

Dubai: Certain roads in Dubai will be temporarily closed on Thursday, February 6. Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced this. This road closure was announced because of the UAE Tour Women cycling race.
The race will kick off at 12.45pm from the Dubai Police Officer’s Club and finish at Dubai Harbour at 4.40pm. Certain roads will be temporarily closed and reopened after the last cyclist passes through.
The authority said that the 15 affected streets will be:
Latifa Hospital Street
Oud Metha Road
Al Seef Street
Corniche Street
Al Khaleej Street
Omar bin Al Khattab Street
Baniyas Road
Rebat Street
Tripoli Street
Zayed bin Hamdan
Al Qudra Street
Sayh As Salam Street
Umm Suqeim Street
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street
Dubai Harbour area
The authority also asked drivers to plan their journeys ahead and depart early so as to ensure a smooth arrival to their destination.
The UAE Tour Women consists of four stages and takes place from Thursday, February 6 to Sunday, February 9.
Stages
February 6: Stage 1: Dubai Police Officer’s Club-Dubai Harbour, 149km
February 7: Stage 2: Al Dhafra Fort-Al Mirfa, 111km
February 8: Stage 3: Al Ain Qasr Al Muwaiji-Jebel Hafeet, 152km
February 9: Stage 4: Abu Dhabi Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy-Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 128km
