3 killed as truck rams into container

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, at least three people lost their lives as a truck rammed into a container truck on the Purvanchal Expressway. The incident took place in the Gosaiganj police station area.

The truck, which was transporting fish from Madhya Pradesh to Basti in Uttar Pradesh, hit the container truck that was moving ahead of it. Due to the impact of the collision, the front portion of the truck was blown to pieces.

Bane Singh and Tejulal, residents of Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain and Shajapur districts respectively, died on the spot. Another man was critically injured in the accident and was rushed to Kurebhar community health centre, where he died. He is yet to be identified.

Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.