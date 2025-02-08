Delhi Election 2025: Kejriwal Concedes Defeat, Vows Constructive Opposition

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat after losing his New Delhi assembly seat, marking a major setback for the party. In a video message, Kejriwal accepted the people’s mandate with humility, congratulating the BJP on its victory and expressing hope that the party would fulfill its promises. He emphasized that AAP had made significant contributions to health, education, and infrastructure over the past decade and pledged to serve as a constructive opposition while continuing to work for the people.

Kejriwal, who had held the New Delhi seat since 2013, lost to BJP’s Parvesh Verma, a two-time MP whom the party had strategically fielded for this contest. Kejriwal first won the seat by defeating Congress veteran Sheila Dikshit, ushering in AAP’s dominance in Delhi politics. However, this election saw a dramatic shift as the BJP secured a sweeping victory, ending AAP’s decade-long rule in the national capital.

As per the Election Commission’s latest trends, the BJP was leading in 48 out of Delhi’s 70 assembly seats, while AAP trailed with 22. Former deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia also conceded defeat from Jangpura, further cementing the BJP’s resurgence. With this win, the BJP has staged a strong comeback in Delhi after 26 years, expanding its influence across the country.