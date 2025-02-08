Mahindra reveals BE 6, XEV 9e variant-wise prices, delivery timeline

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the variant-wise prices of its latest electric SUVs – XEV 9e and BE 6. The company also revealed the delivery timeline for all the variants of the two electric SUVs. Deliveries for BE 6 and XEV 9e will be done in a phased manner.

Customers can select their preferred model and variant starting from 10 am on February 6, 2025, via Mahindra’s official website.The Mahindra BE 6 is offered in five variants, with prices ranging from Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Mahindra XEV 9e is available in four variants, with prices between Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The 7.2kW charger can be bought for Rs 50,000, while the 11.2kW charger will cost Rs 75,000. Installation charges are also separate.

Below are their prices (ex-showroom), along with the delivery timeline for all the variants:

Variant Battery BE 6 XEV 9e Delivery

Pack One 59kWh Rs 18.90 lakh Rs 21.90 lakh August 2025

Pack One Above 59kWh Rs 20.50 lakh NA August 2025

Pack Two 59kWh Rs 21.90 lakh Rs 24.90 lakh July 2025

Pack Three Select 59kWh Rs 24.50 lakh Rs 27.90 lakh June 2025

Pack Three 79kWh Rs 26.90 lakh Rs 30.50 lakh Mid-March 2025

The Mahindra BE 6 boasts a dual 12.3-inch floating screen setup, powered by 24 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, and the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 processor. The infotainment system comes with three pre-set themes—Calm, Cozy, and Club—each featuring signature tunes, ambient lighting, and climate control adjustments for a personalized driving experience.

A standout feature of the BE 6 is its segment-first augmented reality head-up display. The interior also includes a two-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with an illuminated Mahindra logo and a floating center console. The console houses an aircraft-style thrust lever drive mode selector, a rotary dial for selecting drive modes, a wireless charging pad, and cupholders. The roof features an aircraft-style control panel for lighting and sunroof functions, along with unique strap-type door handles.

The top-spec variants offer premium features such as dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof with integrated multi-colour lighting, laminated UV-protective glass, auto park assist, an in-car camera, an electronic parking brake, and a Dolby Atmos 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Additional highlights include ambient lighting, a power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, 5G connectivity with built-in Wi-Fi, over-the-air (OTA) updates, a Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree cameras, and seven airbags. The BE 6 also supports a BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) function, enabling users to connect external devices and stream content seamlessly.

Powering the BE 6 are two battery options—a 59kWh unit and a 79kWh unit—both utilizing Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry. The 59kWh battery delivers 228hp, while the 79kWh version produces 281hp, with both variants offering 380Nm of torque. Initially available in rear-wheel drive, Mahindra claims the higher-spec variant can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 6.7 seconds. The car features three driving modes—Range, Everyday, and Race—plus a Boost mode that delivers maximum torque for an additional 10 seconds.

In terms of range, the larger 79kWh battery offers an ARAI-certified range of 682km, while the 59kWh unit provides a range of 535km. Mahindra is offering a lifetime warranty on the battery packs and claims a rapid charging capability, with the battery charging from 20% to 80% in just 20 minutes using a 175kW DC fast charger.

For standard charging, the BE 6 supports an 11.2kW AC charger (full charge in 8 hours for the 79kWh variant and 6 hours for the 59kWh) and a 7.3kW AC charger (full charge in 11.7 hours for the 79kWh and 8.7 hours for the 59kWh variant).

The Mahindra XEV 9e comes with three 12.3-inch displays, each offering a resolution of 1920×720. These screens are powered by Mahindra’s Adrenox software, while connectivity is handled by Mahindra’s MAIA (Mahindra’s Artificial Intelligence Architecture). The system runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8295 chipset, supported by 24GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also boasts advanced connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G compatibility.

The XEV 9e features a stylish two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with an illuminated Mahindra logo. Additional highlights include an electronic parking brake, brake-by-wire technology, and multiple drive modes—Everyday, Range, and Race. Storage is generous, with a 663-litre boot and a 150-litre frunk, offering ample space for luggage and cargo.

The top-spec variant is equipped with premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, a powerful 1,400W 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, and a heads-up display (HUD). On the safety front, the XEV 9e includes seven airbags, a Level 2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, and an advanced parking assistance system that allows the vehicle to park itself.

Under the hood, the XEV 9e is powered by Mahindra’s innovative three-in-one powertrain, which integrates the motor, inverter, and transmission into a single compact unit. A single motor mounted on the rear axle drives the vehicle. The 59kWh battery pack delivers 228bhp, while the 79kWh variant produces 282bhp. The larger battery pack allows the XEV to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.8 seconds. The vehicle is equipped with front and rear disc brakes, enhanced by the brake-by-wire system, ensuring responsive and efficient braking performance.