PM Modi begins 4-day diplomatic visit to France and US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a four-day visit to France and the United States, where he will hold key discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump. During his stay in France from February 10-12, he will co-chair the AI Action Summit with Macron and inaugurate India’s first consulate in Marseille. The two leaders will also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, where India is a consortium partner. Modi’s visit began with a dinner hosted by Macron at the Elysee Palace, attended by CEOs and distinguished guests.

On February 11, Modi and Macron will address the India-France CEOs Forum following the AI Summit. Later, they will travel to Marseille, where Macron will host a special dinner for Modi. The next day, both leaders will pay tribute to Indian soldiers at a World War I cemetery before inaugurating the new Consulate General of India in Marseille. They will also visit Kadash, the site of the international thermonuclear reactor project, underscoring India’s commitment to global energy cooperation.

After completing his engagements in France, Modi will depart for the U.S. for a two-day visit at Trump’s invitation. This marks the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Trump’s second term began. They will discuss key bilateral and strategic issues, building on their past interactions, including Modi’s U.S. visit in 2017 and Trump’s state visit to India in 2020. The visit is expected to strengthen diplomatic ties and cooperation between India, France, and the U.S. across various sectors.