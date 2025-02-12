Aero India 2025: Russia offers tech for India’s AMCA, local Su-57E production

At Aero India 2025, Russia reiterated its offer to India for localized production of the Su-57E, the export version of its fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Rosoboronexport, Russia’s state-owned defense exporter, along with United Aircraft Corporation, proposed manufacturing the aircraft at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as early as 2025. The spokesperson emphasized that this initiative would enable India to produce critical fighter jet components domestically, reducing the risk of disruptions due to potential sanctions.

In addition to the Su-57E offer, Russia proposed technological collaboration to support India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. The offer includes advanced fifth-generation technologies such as engines, AESA radar, optics, artificial intelligence, software, communication systems, and air weaponry, which could enhance India’s indigenous fighter development. The spokesperson highlighted that localizing fighter jet production would grant India long-term self-reliance, allowing upgrades and improvements without external dependencies.

India has historically been a key importer of Russian defense equipment, with Russia supplying 66.5% of India’s arms imports between 2000 and 2020. However, India’s reliance on foreign suppliers has raised concerns, particularly as the Indian Air Force (IAF) faces a squadron shortage, with its fighter strength reduced to 31 squadrons from the sanctioned 42. The IAF chief, ACM AP Singh, has previously expressed concerns over delays in delivering the LCA Mk1 fighter jets, underscoring the urgency for domestic production and self-sufficiency in defense manufacturing.