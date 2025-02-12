Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI announces updated Indian squad

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced the updated Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy tournament. BCCI said that Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Champions Trophy after failing to recover from a lower back injury in time for the tournament.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in Pakistan and Dubai, with the Indian team playing all their matches in the UAE after they refused to play in Pakistan citing security concerns.

India squad Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Shubman Gill (Vice Captain)

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Rishab Pant

Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Harshit Rana

Mohammed Shami

Arshdeep Singh

Ravindra Jadeja

Varun Chakaravarthy