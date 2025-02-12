Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI announces updated Indian squad

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced the updated Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy tournament. BCCI said that Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Champions Trophy after failing to recover from a lower back injury in time for the tournament.
The Champions Trophy 2025 will be held in Pakistan and Dubai, with the Indian team playing all their matches in the UAE after they refused to play in Pakistan citing security concerns.
India squad Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit Sharma (Captain)
Shubman Gill (Vice Captain)
Virat Kohli
Shreyas Iyer
KL Rahul
Rishab Pant
Hardik Pandya
Axar Patel
Washington Sundar
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Mohammed Shami
Arshdeep Singh
Ravindra Jadeja
Varun Chakaravarthy
