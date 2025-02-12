Equity mutual fund inflows in India slips marginally in January

Mumbai: According to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), equity mutual fund inflows experienced a marginal decline of 3.6% in January. As per data, the total equity mutual fund inflows stood at Rs 39,687 crore . It was at Rs 41,155 crore in December2024. Despite the slight decrease in monthly inflows, net investments into open-ended equity funds remained in the positive for the 47th consecutive month.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions also remained robust in January, surpassing the Rs 26,000 crore mark. The total SIP inflow for the month was Rs 26,400 crore. It was at , Rs 26,459 crore in December, reflecting a minor dip of just 0.2%.

The drop is seen primarily in case of flexi caps and large caps. Contribution to flexi cap equity funds dropped from Rs 5,697 crore in December to Rs 4,730 crore in January. In case of large cap funds, contribution dropped from Rs 3,063 crore to Rs 2,010 crore in January.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki launches 2025 Celerio in India: Price, Features

In the month of January, a total of 12 new fund offers (NFOs) were launched, raising a total of Rs 4,544 crore. These funds included 5 equity, 2 debt, 4 index and 1 ETF.

Meanwhile, inflow into dynamic asset allocation funds dropped to Rs 1,512 crore against Rs 1,596 in December. At the same time, inflow to index funds rose to Rs 5,254 crore against Rs 4,785 crore in the previous month.