Kerala’s Guruvayur Temple Receives Over ?5 Crore in Offerings this Month

The Guruvayur Temple’s offering count for February 2025 revealed a total collection of ?5.04 crore, along with 2.016 kg of gold and 11 kg of silver. Among the offerings, demonetized currency notes were also found, including eight ?2,000 notes, four discontinued ?1,000 notes, and 52 old ?500 notes. The counting process was conducted under the supervision of the State Bank of India (SBI) Guruvayur branch.

In addition to physical donations, digital contributions through e-hundis (online donation boxes) amounted to ?2.99 lakh. The SBI e-hundi at the eastern gate collected ?2,32,150, while Punjab National Bank’s e-hundi at the same location received ?6,874. The UBI e-hundi at the western gate recorded ?54,448, and ICICI Bank’s e-hundi collected ?5,954.