Man who rescued Rishabh Pant attempts suicide with girlfriend; she dies

In December 2022, Rajat Kumar and his friend Nishu rescued Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant from a horrific car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Unaware of his identity at the time, they pulled him from the wreckage and waited for help. Pant later expressed deep gratitude, calling them heroes and gifting Rajat a scooter in appreciation. However, Rajat now finds himself fighting for his life after a tragic turn of events.

Rajat, 25, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Manu Kashyap, allegedly consumed poison together after their families opposed their relationship due to caste differences and arranged separate marriages for them. The incident occurred in their village, Buchha Basti, Uttar Pradesh. While both were rushed to the hospital, Manu’s family transferred her to another facility, where she succumbed on Tuesday. Rajat, though critically ill, is showing signs of recovery.

Following Manu’s death, her mother filed a police complaint, accusing Rajat of poisoning her daughter. Muzaffarnagar SP Satyanarayan Prajapat confirmed that no case had been registered initially, but authorities are now investigating the allegation. A doctor treating Rajat stated that both had ingested a strong pesticide, with immediate medical intervention helping Rajat recover while Manu’s condition deteriorated after being moved.