New Delhi Station Stampede: Victims Sustain Limb, Bone Injuries; Several Discharged

Most of the victims injured in the New Delhi Railway Station stampede suffered lower limb and bone injuries, according to official sources. Many of the injured were admitted to LNJP Hospital, where they received primary treatment before being discharged. A medical team of 15 doctors is currently attending to those still undergoing care.

The stampede occurred on the night of February 15 as thousands of devotees gathered at the station to travel for the Maha Kumbh 2025. The chaos unfolded on platform 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed, while delays in the departures of the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani further added to congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14. Officials stated that a passenger slipping on the stairs triggered the stampede, which led to multiple casualties and injuries.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed condolences to the victims’ families and called for an independent, judicially monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. He also demanded an inquiry into systemic failures within Indian Railways, criticizing the government’s handling of railway operations. Owaisi emphasized that Indian Railways is a crucial lifeline for millions of citizens and should not suffer from mismanagement.