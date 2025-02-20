Indian Railways cancels several trains from these states: Full list

Prayagraj: The Indian Railways has cancelled multiple trains originating from Bihar and Chhattisgarh until February 23. The national transporter cancelled trains from these states to Prayagraj

Among them, the Durg-Chhapra Sarnath Express (Train No. 15159/15160) will remain suspended from February 19 to February 21. Apart from the Sarnath Express, the Railways has also cancelled the following trains:

Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj Passenger (Train No. 55098/55097) – Suspended until February 23

Gorakhpur-Patliputra Express (Train No. 15080) – Canceled until February 22

The major reason for the cancellations is the huge influx of passengers in Prayagraj because of continuous religious events, such as Mahashivratri celebrations.

Also Read: Maha Shivratri 2025: Know history, significance and fasting rules

Besides cancellations, the Swatantrata Senani Superfast Express route from Jaynagar to New Delhi via Prayagraj has been changed. The train will not run via Prayagraj until February 28 as there is an overburden of special Mela trains at Prayagraj Jhunsi Railway Station.

Passengers holding reserved tickets on such canceled trains will get automatic refunds in their own accounts, said the Railways.