Uttarakhand unveils ?1.01 lakh crore budget, focuses on infrastructure and development

The Uttarakhand government has presented a ?1.01 lakh crore budget for the 2025-26 financial year, prioritizing infrastructure development, economic stability, and public welfare. Finance Minister Prem Chandra Aggarwal, while unveiling the budget in the State Assembly, highlighted key sectors such as education, health, rural development, and digital infrastructure. The budget projects total receipts of ?1,01,034.75 crore, including ?62,540.54 crore from revenue receipts and ?38,494.21 crore from capital receipts. Tax revenue is estimated at ?39,917.74 crore, while non-tax revenue stands at ?22,622.80 crore, with loans and liabilities contributing ?38,470.00 crore. The state has recorded a revenue surplus of ?2,585.89 crore, ensuring fiscal responsibility.

A major focus of the budget is infrastructure expansion, with a record ?14,763.13 crore allocated for development projects. The Uttarakhand Infrastructure and Investment Development Board (UIIDB) will oversee the Sharda and Ganga Corridors, which aim to boost religious and cultural tourism while strengthening the local economy. Additionally, ?146 crore has been set aside for rural employment through trout farming in the fisheries sector, ?168.33 crore for the development of Haridwar and Rishikesh, ?10 crore for the River Front Development Scheme, and ?6.5 crore for electric buses under the Smart City initiative. The government is also working to attract private investment under the Uttarakhand Service Sector Policy 2024.

Other key allocations include ?20 crore for the Startup Venture Fund, ?30 crore for implementing the Uniform Civil Code, ?125 crore for spring and river rejuvenation, and ?490 crore for electricity payments in the Drinking Water and Irrigation Department. Welfare-focused allocations include ?1 crore for the Home Guards fund and ?5 crore for the Silk Federation Revolving Fund. With this budget surpassing ?1 lakh crore for the first time, the government aims to drive sustainable growth, improve infrastructure, and enhance the quality of life for Uttarakhand’s citizens.