Paytm launches India’s first solar-powered payment soundbox

Mumbai: One97 Communications launched India’s first solar-powered payment soundbox for merchants. The Paytm Solar Soundbox is aimed at small merchants, hawkers, cart vendors, and others in rural and remote areas and regions that experience electricity shortages. One97 Communications owns the brand Paytm.

The Paytm Solar Soundbox supports solar energy and offers a green alternative to standard electricity-powered devices. The Paytm Solar Soundbox features a solar panel at the top of the device that enables the device to be charged automatically under sunlight. While the primary battery supports solar energy, a second battery has also been added which is powered by electricity. The solar battery can be charged in 2-3 hours of sun exposure and offers a full day of battery life.

The electricity-powered battery is said to last up to 10 days on a single charge. The soundbox also comes with the Paytm QR code that can be scanned to make unified payments interface (UPI) as well as Rupay Credit Card payments.

The Paytm Solar Soundbox supports 4G connectivity to register payments made by customers to the merchant. It also features a 3W speaker that notifies the merchant about the payment confirmation. These notifications can be set in any of the 11 languages supported by the device.

Last year, Paytm introduced a new feature to its consumer app dubbed UPI statement download. With this feature, users can easily generate a detailed document containing records of their transaction history. The details can be downloaded for any date range as well as the entire financial year with a few simple steps.