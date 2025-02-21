Thomson Introduces Its First JioTele OS QLED TV in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Thomson has unveiled a new 43-inch QLED TV in India, featuring the cutting-edge JioTele OS. This marks the debut of the first smart TV powered by Jio’s latest operating system. The price tag for Thomson’s smart TV is set at Rs 18,999, and it will be available for purchase from February 21, on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Buyers will receive a complimentary three-month subscription to JioHotstar, as well as a three-month subscription to JioSaavn. Additionally, a Rs 150 discount coupon for Swiggy is included.

The Thomson QLED TV boasts an impressive 43-inch display that supports 1.1 billion colors and includes HDR capabilities. Users can also enjoy Dolby Digital Plus audio. The TV flaunts an alloy stand and a sleek bezelless design. For sound, it is equipped with a 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speaker.

This smart TV supports dual-band Wi-Fi. It also comes with a remote control that includes a voice assistant feature, and uses JioStore for app downloads. As the first TV running on JioTele OS, it features 2GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage, along with popular OTT platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. Plus, viewers can access over 300 live TV channels for free.