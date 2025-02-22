Simple daily habits to burn belly fat

As per fitness trainers, there are some tried-and-true diet tips and lifestyle changes that can help you to reduce belly fat.

1. Eat 4-5 small meals instead of 3 big meals

Eating smaller meals throughout the day can help keep your metabolism going, which can aid in burning belly fat.

2. Drink a glass of water before every meal

This could help flush out toxins and boost metabolism.

3. Do 30-40-minute abs workout every day

This involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief periods of rest. This type of exercise has been shown to be effective in burning belly fat.

4. Eat more protein and fibre-based foods

Include lean proteins like chicken, fish, and tofu in your diet to help build muscle mass.

5. Have a balanced diet with lots of fruits, veggies

Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are high in fiber, which helps reduce inflammation and promote weight loss.

6. Sleep for 7-8 hours per night

This will help regulate hormones and support weight loss.

7. Avoid stress

Engage in stress-reducing activities like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises.