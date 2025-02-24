Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-hit Kerlapenda votes for the first time since 1947

For the first time since Independence, residents of Naxal-affected Kerlapenda village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district cast their votes, marking a historic milestone. This unprecedented event took place during the third phase of voting on Sunday, as villagers who had never participated in elections before finally exercised their democratic rights. Expressing joy over this moment, a resident shared that it was their first time voting, while another highlighted that the election gave them an opportunity to voice their demands before political leaders.

This breakthrough follows a similar trend observed during the second phase of Panchayat Elections in the Bijapur district, where people from insurgency-hit areas participated in large numbers. Villages within the National Park area, long considered a Maoist stronghold, witnessed enthusiastic voter turnout. Despite the region’s history of violence, residents from multiple villages, including Sendra, walked nearly 70 kilometers through dense forests and rivers to reach polling stations in Bhopalpatnam. Their participation signified a shift in mindset, with many expressing their aspirations for better infrastructure, employment opportunities, and basic amenities.

The increasing voter participation in these conflict-prone areas reflects a growing faith in democracy over insurgency. Recent security operations in the National Park area have further weakened Maoist influence, with forces eliminating 31 insurgents. Polling officials noted that the rise in voter turnout indicates a greater awareness of the importance of elections. By actively engaging in the democratic process, these villagers are not only rejecting violence but also signaling their desire for peace, development, and inclusion in mainstream governance.