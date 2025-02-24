Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Takes Oath as MLA

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was sworn in as a Member of the Legislative Assembly on Monday as the first session of the 8th legislative assembly commenced. Arriving at the Delhi Assembly, Gupta confidently displayed a victory sign ahead of the proceedings. In anticipation of the session, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma assured citizens that the newly elected government would work diligently to meet their expectations and fulfill its election promises. He emphasized the administration’s commitment to progress, stating that while they do not claim to transform Delhi into global cities like Paris or London, they are determined to ensure meaningful development.

The session began with BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely taking the oath as Protem Speaker at Raj Niwas, administered by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The election of the Assembly Speaker is scheduled for 2 PM. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra hailed the day as historic, asserting that the people who deceived Delhi now recognize that ultimate power rests with the public. He further stated that corruption has a limited lifespan and credited CM Rekha Gupta’s leadership for ushering in a government dedicated to the welfare of Delhi’s citizens. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely extended best wishes to AAP’s Atishi on becoming Leader of the Opposition, remarking that members of her own party had once referred to her as a “temporary CM.”

According to the Delhi Assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will address the assembly on February 25, following which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled. Later that day, the floor will open for a motion of thanks on the LG’s address. The discussion on this motion is set to begin on February 26 at 11:00 AM, after which the election for the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly will take place.