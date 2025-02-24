First session of Delhi 8th Assembly commences with Arvinder Singh Lovely

The first session of the Delhi Assembly began on Monday with BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely taking the oath as Protem Speaker at Raj Niwas, administered by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The election for the Speaker’s post is scheduled for 2 PM. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized the previous administration, stating that the AAP-DA government had mismanaged Delhi for the past 12 years. He emphasized that this session would mark a turning point, highlighting that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, set to be tabled, would expose alleged corruption under former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership. Minister Kapil Mishra also described the session as historic, asserting that the new government, led by CM Rekha Gupta, would prioritize the interests of the people.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood outlined the BJP government’s priorities, stating that after 27 years in opposition, their focus would be on improving water supply, sewage systems, roads, and air quality. He stressed that clean water had been a major issue for the people of Delhi over the last decade. Meanwhile, outside CM Rekha Gupta’s residence, a large number of supporters gathered to congratulate her ahead of the assembly session. Gupta, who was sworn in as Chief Minister on Thursday, wasted no time in implementing key initiatives. Within hours of assuming office, she chaired her first cabinet meeting and announced the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat scheme with a ?5 lakh top-up, alongside the tabling of 14 pending CAG reports.

According to the Delhi Assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will address the House on February 25, after which the CAG reports will be presented. Later that day, the assembly will begin discussions on the motion of thanks to the LG’s address. On February 26, the debate on the motion will commence at 11 AM, followed by the election of the Deputy Speaker. The session is expected to set the tone for the new government’s legislative agenda and governance priorities.