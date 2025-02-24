PM Modi nominates Mohanlal, Manu Bhaker, and others for obesity challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday nominated 10 influential figures from diverse fields to support the government’s initiative against obesity. The selected individuals include Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, MP Sudha Murty, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra, Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker, actors R Madhavan and Mohanlal, singers Shreya Ghoshal and Nirahua, and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. Modi emphasized that their involvement would help raise awareness about reducing edible oil consumption and promote healthier dietary habits. He also urged each nominee to select 10 more individuals to expand the movement into a large-scale campaign.

This announcement follows Modi’s recent “Mann Ki Baat” address, where he stressed the need to lower oil intake in food by at least 10 percent. He cited Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra’s advocacy for a healthier lifestyle to encourage citizens to adopt better eating habits. Omar Abdullah, expressing his support for the campaign, highlighted the serious health risks linked to obesity, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, strokes, respiratory issues, depression, and anxiety. To further the initiative, he nominated 10 prominent figures, including Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, JSW Steel chairman Sajjan Jindal, actress Deepika Padukone, and tennis star Sania Mirza.

Actor R Madhavan also joined the campaign by nominating 10 individuals, including Neeraj Chopra, golfer Anirban Lahiri, film directors Rohit Bose Roy and Akkshay Rathie, producer Vijay Moolan, actress Rakul Preet, OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal, actor Vivek Oberoi, Optimystix chairman Vipul D Shah, and swimmer Sajan Prakash. As more participants continue to pass on nominations, the campaign aims to create widespread awareness about obesity and encourage healthier food consumption habits across the country.