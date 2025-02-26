JSW MG Motor India announces discounts up to Rs 2.40 lakh on this model: Details

Mumbai: JSW MG Motor India is offering benefits of up to Rs 2.40 lakh on the Hector SUV sold in the Indian market. These benefits by the brand will be valid for the SUV before March 31, 2025. These offer a financing interest rate of 4.99 percent, an extended warranty, free accessories, a roadside assistance package, and a 50 percent discount on road tax. According to MG, when combined, these offers provide a total benefit of Rs 2.40 lakh on the Hector.

MG Hector gets various iterations including the five-seat, six-seat, and seven-seat variations. The latter of the two are sold as the Hector Plus. The MG Hector comes in six variants: Style, Shine Pro, Select Pro, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. It also gets three special edition versions. The price range for this SUV starts at Rs 13.99 lakh and can go up to Rs 22.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Boat launches two new smartwatches in India: Price, Specifications

The MG Hector gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with the option of a 2.0-litre diesel motor. The turbo-petrol unit produces 142 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the diesel engine is capable of churning out 168 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The petrol-powered versions of the SUV come with a manual transmission and get the option of a CVT. Meanwhile, the diesel variants are only paired with a manual unit.