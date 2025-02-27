Holi 2025: Airline offers flight tickets at Rs 11: Details

Hanoi: Vietjet, Vietnam’s modern airline has announced discount offer on flight tickets from India. The air carrier announced discounts to mark Holi festival. The airline is offering one-way Economy class fares starting at just Rs 11 (excluding taxes and fees) for Indian travellers. This exclusive sale is available until February 28, for travel between March 10 and September 30, 2025 (excluding national holidays and peak travel periods).

Flights are available from major Indian cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with destinations in Vietnam including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. One can easily book your flights on the Vietjet website or mobile app.

Also Read: IndiGo to operate flights to this country from March 1: Details

Vietjet will bring Holi celebrations onboard with special in-flight entertainment and festive treats. For a premium experience, passengers can opt for Vietjet’s SkyBoss and Business classes, with nine hot meal options, including plenty of delicious vegetarian choices.

In March, Vietjet will also introduce two new direct routes connecting Bengaluru and Hyderabad to Ho Chi Minh City, expanding their India-Vietnam network to 10 routes and 78 weekly flights.