IndiGo to operate flights to this country from March 1: Details

Mumbai: Largest private air carrier based in India, IndiGo announced new flight service to Thailand. The low-budget air carrier will operate a daily return service on the popular Delhi-Bangkok route from March 1.

The airline will deploy a damp-leased a wide-body Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways for the service. IndiGo also plans to use the 787-9 for European routes starting from mid-summer.

New daily service will operate as follows:

– Flight 6E 1053 (Delhi to Bangkok) departs at 10.00 am IST, arriving in Bangkok at 3.45 pm (local time).

Flight 6E 1054 (Bangkok to Delhi) departs at 5.45 pm (local time), landing in Delhi at 8.55 pm IST.

IndiGo’s business class product, IndiGoStretch, will be available on the damp-leased Boeing 787-9. This aircraft already includes a premium class cabin alongside economy seating.

IndiGo plans to add extra-long-range Airbus A321 XLR aircraft and wide-body Airbus A350 planes for medium- and long-range flights. The airline is set to receive the A321 XLRs from 2025-26 and the A350s from 2027.