Avalanche in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli: Over 50 workers feared trapped

An avalanche struck Mana village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday, burying at least 57 workers engaged in road construction. Rescue operations are underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and district administration working at the site. So far, 10 critically injured workers have been rescued and sent to an army camp near Mana for medical attention. Due to heavy snowfall, the rescue teams are facing significant challenges in reaching the affected area.

Officials confirmed that 57 workers were present at the site when the avalanche occurred near a BRO camp. BRO Executive Engineer CR Meena stated that multiple ambulances had been dispatched, but extreme weather conditions were hampering relief efforts. The Garhwal Army’s 9th Brigade and BRO are leading the rescue mission. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, predicting very heavy rain and snowfall in Uttarakhand until late February 28. District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari reported that high-altitude areas like Badrinath Dham, Hanumanchatti, Malari, and Auli are experiencing heavy snowfall, while other parts of the district are seeing continuous rainfall.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed concern over the incident, stating on social media that he had received distressing news about workers being trapped under the avalanche. He assured that ITBP, BRO, and other rescue teams were actively working on relief operations. The Chief Minister also prayed for the safety of the trapped workers and hoped for their swift rescue.