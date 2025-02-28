Chhattisgarh: 18 Naxalites Arrested in Bijapur, Explosives Seized

Security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district arrested 18 Naxalites and recovered explosives in a series of operations across three locations. Ten Naxalites were apprehended from the forests of Gunjeperti in the Usur police station area, while seven were captured in the Rajpenta forests under the Basaguda police station. Additionally, a joint operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bhairamgarh Police led to the arrest of one Maoist with explosives. These arrests come after a major crackdown on February 9, when security forces neutralized 31 Naxalites in the National Park area of Bijapur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the security forces, calling the operations a significant step toward making India free of Naxalism. He highlighted the success of the February 9 operation, which resulted in the elimination of 31 Naxalites and the seizure of a large cache of weapons and explosives. However, the encounter also claimed the lives of two security personnel, while two others sustained injuries. Expressing condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, Shah reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating Naxalism from India by March 31, 2026, to ensure no more lives are lost to insurgent violence.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also lauded the security forces for their bravery in combatting Naxals. He emphasized that his government has been taking a strong stance against Naxalism since coming to power. Sai praised the courage of the security personnel involved in the latest operation and extended his condolences to the families of the two fallen soldiers. He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to continuing the fight against insurgency and ensuring security in the region.