CM Yogi announces ?10,000 bonus, health insurance for Mahakumbh sanitation, health workers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored sanitation and health workers at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, announcing a ?10,000 bonus and ?5 lakh health insurance under Ayushman Bharat or the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana. He also revealed plans to establish a dedicated corporation ensuring fair wages, with workers receiving ?16,000 per month via DBT starting in April. Expressing gratitude, he praised their dedication in maintaining cleanliness, which contributed to the event’s grand success. He also encouraged a renewed commitment to sanitation through a special cleanliness drive.

Highlighting the Mahakumbh’s significance, CM Yogi credited teamwork for its success and acknowledged PM Narendra Modi’s guidance. He noted how millions of visitors were impressed by the event’s smooth execution, police discipline, and hospitality. The Chief Minister also detailed spiritual tourism circuits expanding across Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj-Kashi, Ayodhya-Gorakhpur, and Mathura-Vrindavan, which witnessed massive pilgrim footfalls. He emphasized that the unprecedented 66 crore devotees gathered without any major incidents, despite misinformation attempts by detractors.

CM Yogi underscored the Mahakumbh’s economic impact, stating that it created jobs and propelled Uttar Pradesh’s financial growth. He described it as a global spectacle, attracting officials from over 80 countries. The Guinness Book of World Records recognized three historic achievements during the event, including the largest river-cleaning drive and sanitation campaign. CM Yogi also unveiled The Essence of Kumbh, a book documenting its cultural and spiritual significance, alongside state ministers and officials.