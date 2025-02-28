Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin condition. It causes rapid skin cell buildup, leading to scaling, redness, inflammation, and itching. It occurs due to an overactive immune system triggering excessive skin cell production, resulting in patches of thickened, scaly skin.

While psoriasis has no cure, its symptoms can be managed with medications, lifestyle modifications, and dietary changes. Diet plays a crucial role in reducing inflammation, supporting skin health, and preventing flare-ups. Certain foods help regulate immune responses, while others may worsen inflammation.

Diet tips for managing psoriasis

1. Increase omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, sardines), flaxseeds, and walnuts, have powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Since psoriasis is linked to inflammation, consuming omega-3s can help reduce flare-ups and soothe skin irritation. Regular intake of these healthy fats may also improve the skin’s hydration and elasticity.

2. Consume more antioxidant-rich foods

Fruits and vegetables, especially those rich in antioxidants like vitamin C (citrus fruits, bell peppers) and vitamin E (nuts, seeds, avocados), help combat oxidative stress and reduce inflammation. These nutrients support skin repair, boost immunity, and protect skin cells from damage, making them essential for managing psoriasis.

3. Limit processed and sugary foods

Processed foods, refined sugars, and unhealthy fats can increase inflammation, worsening psoriasis symptoms. High sugar intake also contributes to insulin resistance, which has been linked to inflammation and immune dysfunction. Replacing processed foods with whole, nutrient-dense options can help maintain stable blood sugar levels and reduce flare-ups.

4. Stay hydrated with plenty of water

Proper hydration is essential for flushing out toxins and keeping the skin moisturised. Dehydration can worsen skin dryness and scaling, making psoriasis symptoms more pronounced. Drinking at least 8–10 glasses of water daily helps maintain skin elasticity and supports overall health.

5. Choose whole grains over refined grains

Whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, and oats contain fibre and essential nutrients that support gut health and reduce inflammation. Refined grains, such as white bread and pasta, may contribute to inflammation and worsen psoriasis symptoms. Switching to whole grains can help stabilise blood sugar levels and promote better digestion.

6. Incorporate probiotic-rich foods

A healthy gut microbiome plays a role in immune regulation, which is crucial for managing psoriasis. Probiotic foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut promote good gut bacteria, helping to reduce inflammation and improve overall skin health. A balanced gut can also prevent immune system overreactions that trigger psoriasis flare-ups.

7. Eat foods high in vitamin D

Vitamin D plays a significant role in immune function and skin health. Foods such as fortified dairy products, egg yolks, and mushrooms provide natural sources of vitamin D. Since people with psoriasis often have lower vitamin D levels, getting enough of this nutrient through diet or supplements can help reduce skin inflammation and support healing.