Venjaramoodu Murders: Afan confesses to killing grandmother, pawned gold chain for ?74,000

Afan, the main suspect in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, has provided a detailed confession to the police, explaining the brutal manner in which he committed the killings. He admitted to harboring deep resentment towards his grandmother, Salma Beevi, as he believed she frequently blamed his mother for their financial hardships. His frustration had been building up over time, leading to frequent arguments with her. When he saw her on the day of the crime, he attacked her immediately without saying a word.

According to his statement, Afan first assaulted his mother in the morning, assuming she was dead. He then went straight to his grandmother’s house with the intent to kill her. Without any conversation, he struck her on the head with a hammer to ensure her death. After committing the murder, he took her 1.5-sovereign gold chain and left. He later pawned the jewelry for ?74,000, using ?40,000 to clear his debts.

His confession further revealed that he spent only nine minutes inside his grandmother’s house before leaving. Following the attack, he went directly to his father’s brother’s house. The police are continuing their investigation to uncover more details regarding the case, including his activities after the murders and his phone search history.