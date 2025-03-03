20 illegal weapons surrendered in Manipur during police awareness drive

Following an appeal by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and joint awareness efforts by the District Police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF, civilians and community groups have started surrendering illegal weapons. On Sunday, 20 illegal firearms were turned in across Imphal East, Bishnupur, Jiribam, and Imphal West districts. In a separate incident, Manipur Police arrested two individuals in Senapati district for possessing 20 soap cases suspected to contain brown sugar, weighing 828 grams. A four-wheeler was also seized in connection with the drug case.

Additionally, security forces arrested two active members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Progressive War Group) from Ngariyan Hill in Imphal East. The suspects were allegedly involved in transporting arms, ammunition, and extorting money from civilians, businesses, and government officials. Authorities recovered two 9mm pistols with magazines, two Chinese-made hand grenades, and ten rounds of 9mm ammunition from their possession. In a related operation, security forces dismantled an illegal bunker at Haraothel under Leimakhong police station in Kangpokpi district.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted search operations in the Sairemkhul area of Imphal West, uncovering a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives. The seized weapons included a 5.56mm INSAS Light Machine Gun with a loaded magazine, an AK-56 rifle, multiple Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), a 9mm SMG Carbine, a .303 rifle, and a double-barrel gun. These operations were part of an intensified effort to maintain security and curb the proliferation of illegal weapons across Manipur’s hill and valley districts.