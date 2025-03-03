8 Dead, 46 Rescued as Operations End in Mana

An avalanche struck a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in Mana, Uttarakhand, on February 28, claiming eight lives. Brigadier MS Dhillon, Commander of the IBEX Brigade, confirmed the fatalities and stated that 46 individuals had been rescued and were receiving medical treatment. The Indian Army launched an immediate search and rescue operation, working tirelessly for three days in harsh weather conditions to locate and assist those trapped. All mortal remains have been recovered, and the Army expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

The rescue mission, conducted by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Indian Air Force, ITBP, NDRF, border roads personnel, and the Uttarakhand government, concluded on Sunday. Their coordinated efforts played a crucial role in saving many lives despite the challenging circumstances. The rescued individuals were shifted from Badrinath to Joshimath, with some being transferred to AIIMS Rishikesh for further treatment.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased BRO workers and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. He acknowledged the relentless efforts of the rescue teams and thanked all involved in the operation. The Chief Minister prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives and hoped their families would find the strength to endure the loss.