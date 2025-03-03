Champions Trophy 2025: Full list of semifinals fixtures, dates, venues, timings

Dubai: The semifinal fixtures of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy were finalised. India will face Australia in the first semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday. Meanwhile, New Zealand will take on Group B topper South Africa in the second semifinal in Lahore on Wednesday.

The final will be held on March 9, and the venue of the summit clash will depend on whether India makes it. If India qualifies for the final, it will be held in Dubai, if not, it will take place in Lahore.

ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 KNOCKOUTS SCHEDULE

March 4, First Semifinal: India vs Australia (Dubai) – 2:30 PM IST

March 5, Second Semifinal: South Africa vs New Zealand (Lahore) – 2:30 PM IST