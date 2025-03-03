CM MK Stalin urges Tamil Nadu residents to have more children amid delimitation concerns

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has made an urgent appeal to residents, particularly newlyweds, to have children immediately. This unexpected request comes as the Centre’s proposed delimitation policy, based on population figures, threatens to impact Tamil Nadu’s political representation. Stalin pointed out that the state’s successful family planning efforts could now work against it, potentially reducing its parliamentary seats by eight.

Addressing the issue, Stalin emphasized that while family planning was once encouraged, the current situation demands a shift in perspective. He urged couples to prioritize having children and even suggested giving them traditional Tamil names. The Chief Minister warned that the Union government’s delimitation plan poses a serious threat to the state’s political influence and called for urgent collective action.

To tackle this challenge, Stalin has convened an all-party meeting on March 5, inviting 40 political parties registered with the Election Commission. He urged opposition parties to set aside their differences and unite in protecting Tamil Nadu’s rights. Describing the delimitation policy as a “sword dangling over Tamil Nadu,” he stressed the need for a unified response to safeguard the state’s future representation.