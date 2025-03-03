Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher after two days

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala on Monday, March 3, 2025. Gold is priced at Rs 63,560, higher by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7930, up by Rs 15. Gold price remained unchanged at 63,440 for last two days. Yellow metal price touched an all-time high of Rs 64,600 on February 25.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8678.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 10. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7956.3 per gram, a fall of Rs10. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 1.21%, while over the last month, the change stands at -2.69%. The current price of silver in India is 100000 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts touched an intraday low of Rs 84511 per 10 gram. The April futures were, however, up by 0.47% or Rs 397 on a daily time frame. Meanwhile silver March futures contracts have also fallen by Rs 1,700/kg and were trading at Rs 93,375/kg. Gold prices witnessed profit booking in the last one week, falling by Rs 1,700/ 10 grams in the last one week.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,868.29 an ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 1.1% to $2,880.70. Price of spot silver was up 0.1% at $31.18.