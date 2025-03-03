Delhi-based film ‘Anuja’ misses Oscar, ‘I’m Not A Robot’ wins Best Live Action Short

The New Delhi-set short film *Anuja*, which was in the running for the Best Live Action Short award at the 2025 Oscars, lost to the Dutch-language sci-fi film *I’m Not a Robot*. Directed by Victoria Warmerdam, *I’m Not a Robot* follows Max, who experiences an existential crisis after failing an online CAPTCHA test and begins to question whether he is actually a robot. The film emerged as the winner in a category that also featured nominees like *A Lien, The Last Ranger*, and *The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent*.

Directed by Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai, *Anuja* tells the story of a gifted nine-year-old girl faced with a difficult choice between pursuing education or working in a factory alongside her sister, a decision that will shape both their futures. The film stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag and is produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit founded by filmmaker Mira Nair’s family to support street and working children. Notable names backing the project include two-time Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, executive producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Hollywood star-writer Mindy Kaling as producer.

Currently streaming on Netflix, *Anuja* is produced by Shine Global and Krushan Naik Films. The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, were broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with Indian audiences able to watch the event on JioHotstar and Star Plus. Despite missing out on the Oscar, *Anuja* has gained significant recognition for its powerful storytelling and social impact.