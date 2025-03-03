Emirates to operate daily flights to these countries: Details

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates is planning to strengthen its presence in Asia. The airline is launching new flights connecting Dubai with cities in China, Vietnam and Cambodia.

A daily direct flight to the Chinese city of Shenzhen will be launched starting July 1. In Vietnam, the airline will introduce four weekly services to Da Nang on June 2, while three weekly flights will go to Siem Reap in Cambodia from June 3 with both cities connecting via Bangkok.

Emirates’ entry into Shenzhen makes it the first Middle Eastern carrier to operate a daily flight to the Chinese mainland’s technology and innovation hub. EK328 will depart from Dubai at 10:05am, arriving in Shenzhen at 11pm. The return flight EK329 departs Shenzhen at 11.55pm, landing in Dubai at 3.40am the next day.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Emirates SkyCargo is also expected to uplift 10 tonnes of cargo per flight between Shenzhen and Dubai and is expected to support exports such as high-tech devices and e-commerce items.

Emirates’ four weekly services to Da Nang via Bangkok make it the airline’s third gateway into Vietnam, after Hanoi and Ho Chih Minh City. Flights to Da Nang will operate with the Emirates Boeing 777 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Emirates flight EK370 will depart from Dubai at 9am and arrives in Bangkok at 6.25pm. The flight will then depart from Bangkok at 8.10pm and arrives in Da Nang at 9:50pm. The return flight EK371 will depart from Da Nang at 11.30pm and arrives in Bangkok at 1.10am the next day. The flight will then take off at 3.40am, arriving in Dubai at 6:50am.

The three weekly services to Siem Reap will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Emirates flight EK370 will depart from Dubai at 9am and arrives in Bangkok at 6.25pm. The flight will then depart from Bangkok at 8.10pm and arrives in Siem Reap at 9.30pm. The return flight EK371 will depart from Siem Reap at 11.50pm and arrives in Bangkok at 1.10am the next day. The flight will then take off at 3.40am, arriving in Dubai at 6.50am.