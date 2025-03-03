Firecracker blast at Kakinada transport hub leaves four injured

A firecracker explosion at Jai Balaji Transporters in Kakinada injured four people on Monday morning while laborers were unloading goods. Officials reported that a parcel containing small crackers had arrived from Hyderabad, and the explosion occurred when one of the bundles was accidentally dropped. The loud blast triggered panic among workers, prompting them to flee for safety.

The injured workers were immediately taken to Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) for medical treatment. Kakinada District Superintendent of Police (SP) Bindu Madhav confirmed that the explosion was caused by crackers inside the parcel.

Following the incident, the police seized two additional bags of firecrackers from the transport facility and launched an investigation into the matter. Authorities are currently gathering more details to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion.