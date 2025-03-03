Foreign liquor to get cheaper as state government lifts ‘additional excise duty

Raipur: Chhattisgarh state government has scrapped ‘additional excise duty’ imposed on foreign liquor. As a result, foreign liquor will become cheaper in the state. The state government has lifted additional excise duty of 9.5 per cent imposed on them. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

As a result, the retail prices of foreign liquor, particularly in the medium and high-range categories, will drop by approximately Rs 40 to Rs 3,000 per bottle.

‘The cabinet approved the Chhattisgarh Excise Policy for the financial year 2025-26. As per the new policy, the 674 liquor shops will continue to be functional in the next financial year and the premium shops will be operated as per requirement’. public relations department said.

For supply of country liquor the existing rate offer will continue to remain effective. The wholesale procurement and distribution of foreign liquor will continue to be managed by Chhattisgarh State Beverages Corporation Limited. Infrastructure development fee on liquor will remain unchanged.

In another key decision, the cabinet has authorized the state Good Governance and Convergence Department to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vyakti Vikas Kendra India (The Art of Living) for livelihood generation and the welfare of rural Chhattisgarh, the official added.