Forex Market: Indian rupee settle higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency settled higher against the US dollar on Monday. As per forex traders, weakness of the American currency in the overseas market and lower crude oil prices supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee. But, volatile domestic equity markets and unabated withdrawal of foreign funds weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 87.36. The local currency ended the session at 87.34 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 3 paise from its previous closing level. On Friday, the rupee fell 19 paise to settle at 87.37 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.57 per cent lower at 106.95. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 11,639.02 crore in the Indian capital markets on net basis on Friday.

The latest Reserve Bank data showed the country’s forex reserve jumped by USD 4.758 billion to USD 640.479 billion in the week ended February 21. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by USD 2.54 billion to USD 635.721 billion.