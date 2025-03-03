Indian Railways announces new rule for passengers with waiting list tickets

New Delhi: Indian Railways has introduced a new rule for passengers with waiting list tickets. This rule aims to address the issue of overcrowding in reserved coaches.

Under the new rule, travelling in sleeper and AC coaches with waiting tickets is now completely invalid. Passengers with waiting tickets will only be allowed to travel in general coaches. Indian Railways has implemented strict penalties for those who violate it. Passengers found travelling in AC coaches with waiting tickets will be fined up to Rs 440 and will also have to pay the fare from the station where the train started to the next station. Similarly, those travelling in sleeper coaches with waiting tickets will face a fine of up to Rs 250 and the fare till the next station.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Full list of semifinals fixtures, dates, venues, timings

In addition to these changes, Indian Railways will now use artificial intelligence (AI) to allocate seats. This new system is expected to minimise issues related to the waiting list and improve the overall travel experience for passengers.