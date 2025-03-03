Jharkhand govt presents ?1.45 lakh crore budget for 2025-26 in assembly

The Jharkhand government on Monday presented a ?1.45 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the state assembly. This marks the first budget of the Hemant Soren-led government since retaining power in the assembly elections last year. Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, while tabling the budget, projected the state’s economy to grow at a rate of 7.5% in the upcoming fiscal year. The budget also estimates a fiscal deficit of ?11,253 crore.

Key allocations in the budget include ?62,844 crore for the social sector and ?13,363 crore for the Maiyan Samman financial aid scheme benefiting women. The finance minister emphasized that the budget is designed to address the needs of all sections of society, particularly the poor, farmers, tribals, and women. He expressed confidence that the provisions would contribute to the state’s overall development and economic stability.

Compared to the previous fiscal year, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition government has increased spending significantly. In 2024-25, the state had presented a budget of ?1.28 lakh crore. The higher allocation for 2025-26 reflects the government’s focus on expanding social welfare initiatives and boosting economic growth.