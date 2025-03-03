Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exams start today; 8.7 lakh students to appear

The SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) and second-year Higher Secondary (Plus Two) examinations in Kerala begin today, March 3. A total of 4,27,021 students are taking the SSLC exam, which is scheduled in the morning, while the Plus Two exam will be conducted in the afternoon. The exams are being held at multiple centers across the state and in select locations outside Kerala.

The exams are taking place in 2,980 centers within Kerala, along with 9 centers in Lakshadweep and 7 in the Gulf region. Among the students appearing for the SSLC exam, 682 are from the Gulf region and 447 from Lakshadweep. Malappuram education district has the highest number of candidates, with 28,358 students, while Kuttanad has the lowest, with 1,893. The SSLC exams start at 9:30 AM, and the Plus Two exams at 1:30 PM, with both concluding on March 26. Meanwhile, first-year Higher Secondary exams will be held from March 6 to March 29.

To ensure smooth conduct, authorities have tightened security for question papers and answer sheets. Centralized evaluation camps for both SSLC and Plus Two exams will commence on April 3. Given the prevailing heat, arrangements have been made to provide drinking water in all exam halls. The Education Department has urged students to remain confident and perform their best in the examinations.