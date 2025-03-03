Last Body Recovered, Brought to Joshimath, Says Chamoli DM

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed that the final body recovered from the avalanche site was brought to Joshimath today. Legal formalities and documentation are currently underway. He expressed gratitude to all agencies involved in the operation, including the Army, ITBP, Air Force, NDRF, and SDRF, for their swift and coordinated efforts in completing the rescue mission.

The Indian Army officially concluded search and rescue operations in the Mana area of Chamoli district on Sunday. These efforts aimed to save trapped Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers following the February 28 avalanche. Out of the 54 workers affected, 46 were successfully rescued and are now receiving medical treatment, while eight tragically lost their lives. Despite challenging conditions, rescue teams worked tirelessly to recover all missing individuals.

The Indian Army extended its condolences to the families of those who perished and commended the dedication of BRO personnel in developing remote regions. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured workers. He acknowledged the relentless efforts of all rescue teams in ensuring maximum survival during the disaster.